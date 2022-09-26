Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 291 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 250,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.