Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.33

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.33 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 61146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

