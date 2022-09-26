Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.0725 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,389,326 coins and its circulating supply is 369,168,651 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.