Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,244. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day moving average is $193.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.