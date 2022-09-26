Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 3,245 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 0.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.11. 5,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.