Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 315 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 90.6% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 40,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,151. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.