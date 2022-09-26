Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $37.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Summit Materials stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

