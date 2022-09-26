StockNews.com Upgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,315,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

