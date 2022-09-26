StockNews.com Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. NetApp has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 233.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 454,119 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 49.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 59.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

