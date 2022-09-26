StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

CW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.40.

Shares of CW opened at $138.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 188.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 32.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

