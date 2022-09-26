Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 573 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,060.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $479.24. 7,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

