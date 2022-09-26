Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MUB traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.09 and a 1-year high of $116.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

