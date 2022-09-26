Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT remained flat at $50.45 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,175 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

