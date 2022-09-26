Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 931 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,248.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 21,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $281.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.06 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.