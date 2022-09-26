Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 73,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.