Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $383,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in M&T Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,489,000 after buying an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

