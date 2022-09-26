Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.64. 66,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

