Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,006,000 after buying an additional 8,566,341 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 494.0% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,069,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,340 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000.

Purple Innovation Trading Down 0.7 %

PRPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. 41,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 30,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,346.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,800.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

