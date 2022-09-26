Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $89.25 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.30 or 0.00690113 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012580 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000917 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007851 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 414,948,374 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
