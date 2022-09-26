Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.50.

SBUX opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

