Starbase (STAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $297,807.00

Starbase (STAR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $203,805.63 and $297,807.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,077.94 or 1.09872596 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00058225 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064508 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

