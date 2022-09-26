Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 1.29% of Standex International worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.19. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,950. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $984.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

