STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Lifted by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in STAG Industrial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,699,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 378,707 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 52,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in STAG Industrial by 43.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

