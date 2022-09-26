Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 50,950 shares.The stock last traded at $19.84 and had previously closed at $19.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRLP. StockNews.com upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

Sprague Resources Dividend Announcement

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.79%.

Insider Transactions at Sprague Resources

In other news, insider David C. Glendon sold 1,132 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $28,616.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprague Resources news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,549.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David C. Glendon sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $28,616.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.