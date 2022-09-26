Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 618.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $73.01. 13,432,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,111,158. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

