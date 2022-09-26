Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,909,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 632,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,867,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 224,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.