Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$86,705.84 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70.

Spin Master Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.21. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$39.85 and a 12-month high of C$51.41.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million. Research analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.91.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.