Speedy Hire’s (SDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on the stock.

Speedy Hire Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.47) on Friday. Speedy Hire has a 52-week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.90 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.58 million and a PE ratio of 965.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.47.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David N. C. Garman purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($129,893.67). In other news, insider David N. C. Garman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($129,893.67). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,333.01).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.