SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,190 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 510.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 387,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 324,369 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,069,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,032,000 after buying an additional 162,815 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 109,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $34.96. 3,729,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,514. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.