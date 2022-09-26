SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,644. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $152.64 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

