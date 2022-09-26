SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.14. The stock had a trading volume of 76,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,644. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $152.64 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average of $169.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

