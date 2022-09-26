Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

