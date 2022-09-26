South Shore Capital Advisors Has $448,000 Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of DSU traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.92. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,310. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

