South Shore Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

South Shore Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.75. 46,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.77 and a 1-year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

