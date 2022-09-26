South Shore Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.2% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,248.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 21,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.63 on Monday, hitting $280.93. 126,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,583. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.06 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

