SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 3,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,262,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

SOUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,222,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,481 shares of company stock valued at $53,993.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $512,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

