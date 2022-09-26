SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $12.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research firms have commented on SWI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SolarWinds by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 114,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

