SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

