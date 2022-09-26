SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Achieves $51.56 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $51.56 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,860.80 or 0.99996836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00058933 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005752 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00065707 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,942,243 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

