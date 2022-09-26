Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $109.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,176 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 131,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

