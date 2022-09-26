Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $179.98 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004798 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000907 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,052,452,992 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.