Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 11.66 ($0.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.90. The company has a market cap of £44.04 million and a P/E ratio of -16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 35.38 ($0.43).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

