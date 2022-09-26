Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 11.66 ($0.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.90. The company has a market cap of £44.04 million and a P/E ratio of -16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 35.38 ($0.43).
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
