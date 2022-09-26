Shard (SHARD) One Day Volume Hits $23.00

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Shard has a total market cap of $553,915.35 and $23.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.