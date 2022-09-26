SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,290 to GBX 985. The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,307.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

