Secret Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,027.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 112.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Coin Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

