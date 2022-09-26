Scotiabank Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$54.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPXWF stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

