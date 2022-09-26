Scotiabank Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$215.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$215.64.

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$197.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$158.00 and a 12 month high of C$205.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$192.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$185.61. The stock has a market cap of C$34.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64.

Insider Activity

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.0600009 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,710,261.04. In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

