Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. 33,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,895. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

