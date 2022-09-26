Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,167 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,842,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.