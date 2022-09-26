Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.91. 55,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,531. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

